From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of renowned gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, as shocking.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari who sympathized with family, friends, and professional associates of Okposo, also commiserated with the Christian community, particularly Okposo’s colleagues in gospel music and the younger generation, who have over the years identified with his elevating style of praise and worship.

The President noted the unique platform of worship created by Okposo, Okposo Praise Party, his creative contributions to the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, and the inspiring role he played in grooming talents and mentoring them to stardom.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of the musician’s soul, urging the family to find solace in his investments of love.