Nigerian forward, Anthony Okpotu said he’s delighted to be named the best foreign player in the Tunisian Ligue one.

Okpotu, who currently plays for US Monastir in the Tunisian top flight has scored 13 goals for the club this season to win the award.

The 26-year-old forward has now reflected on his season with the Club and explained the award is a reflection of his hard work, so far.

“I felt very happy for the recognition because it shows that in Nigeria we have good quality players,” he told www.brila.net in an exclusive interview.

Monastir are currently third in the Tunisian Ligue one table with impressive 31 points from 16 matches, Okpotu, however, believes the club must continue working until they achieve their aim.

“I’ll say the season is close to perfect, but that will only happen when we’ve won something together to remember this particular season,” he said.

Okpotu joined US Monastir from Nigeria professional football league side, Lobi Stars of Makurdi, in 2019.