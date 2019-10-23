Senator Smart Adeyemi has said the future of Kogi West especially the Okun-Yoruba lies in the re- election of Governor Bello and therefore urged them to give massive support to him.

Adeyemi gave the advice recently while speaking at the maiden Kogi West political summit held in Kabba.

The two-term senator who represented Kogi West in the Sixth and Seventh National Assembly said that it was the wisest thing to support the re-election bid of Bello so as to have a solid base for negotiating power shift in 2023.

His words: “Yahaya Bello stands in the best position to guarantee power shift to the West and so deserves our support to make our dream come true”, Adeyemi who is the Director General Bello/Onoja campaign council noted.

Also speaking on the occasion, the National President, Okun Development Association, Femi Mokikan said that while he was not in a position to dictate to the people on who to vote, he will urge them to consider the fact that the position of governorship had been a mirage to the zone.

He likewise urged them to think deeply and make a choice between those who will protect Okun’s interest and those who will not.

He however said that: “Since creation of the state 28 years ago, Bello’s administration stands out as the one with justice, equity and fairness in terms of infrastructure and position distribution.”