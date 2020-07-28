Chairman/Chief Executive of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, Capt. Hosa Wells Okunbo, has absolved himself from the violent clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the gate of the Palace of the Oba of Benin, last Saturday.

He also called on the people of Edo to join hands and eschew violence during the forthcoming governorship election.

Okunbo, in a statement in Benin, titled ‘Setting the Records Straight’, expressed disgust that some people he described as “ungodly elements” were trying to link him with the incident at the palace.

According to him, though he was scheduled for a private meeting several hours before the disturbances at the Oba’s Palace, he was not privy to the incident, even as he could not make it to the meeting with the Oba.

He said he is a responsible citizen and elder statesman who respects constituted authorities, and would not subscribe to any act of disrespecting or denigrating constituted authority, whether in Edo State or any other part of Nigeria.

“I sincerely frown at the brazen act of disrespect for constituted authorities by the crowd of young men who reportedly became unruly on sighting the entourage of the PDP National Campaign Council and Governor Godwin Obaseki at the palace of the Oba of Benin. I will never, ever be a party to any plan, plot, action or inaction to embarrass our most revered father, Oba Ewuare II, who is non-partisan; and who plays the role of a father to all sons and daughters of the great Benin Kingdom”, Okunbo said.