From Tony Osauzo, Benin and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA) and others have expressed sadness over the death of Captain Idahosa (Hosa) Okunbo, chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited.

The renowned businessman and philanthropist died in a London hospital on Saturday at 63, a statement by the family confirmed yesterday.

“The family of the late Evangelist Robert Amos Okunbo of Orhua Town in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State confirmed that the business mongul passed on in the early hours of August 8 in a London clinic after a “gallant fight with pancreatic cancer.”

Dr. Tinyan Okunbo, head of the Okunbo family, thanked God for a life of service and dedication to humanity that the late businessman lived.

“We do not mourn like those that have no hope and we take solace in the fact that he lived a good life and he has gone to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

“The family would want to thank everyone for their prayers and support all through this trying period.

The family, however, craved the understanding of all and sundry at this trying times and would want the immediate family be allowed family to “grief in privacy.”

The statement said further announcements would be communicated at a later date.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari, noted that Capt Hosa, as he was fondly called, contributed immensely to the development of the Nigerian economy, providing sustenance to many families in the process and prayed for the repose of the soul of the man who had investments spanning the petroleum, telecommunications, maritime, and power sectors, among others.

Governor Godwin described the him as a man of unparalleled energy and accomplishments.

“A trained pilot, he conquered the air at an early age and set for the waters and land, building enterprises that distinguished him in the business world and embodied the hard work, perseverance, dexterity and acumen that espoused his Edo heritage.”

Obaseki said Okunbo was a philanthropist who gave lavishly of himself and his resources, noting that thousands of Edo sons and daughters benefited from his charitable works and benevolence.

“As a mortal, Captain Okunbo was not a perfect person just as none of us can claim to be but he will be remembered for his undying love for Edo people. His desire for the development and progress of our dear state, the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as well as his invaluable contributions to building bridges of peace across the country will never be forgotten.”

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of the business mogul as a painful loss to mankind.

Acknowledging the contributions of the late philanthropist to the social, economic and political development of the country, Kalu stressed that the good deeds of the deceased will continue to speak for him.

Kalu, while advising the family of the deceased to uphold the legacies of Okunbo, prayed for strength and peace for the deceased’s family in this sorrowful period.

Doctors in the Commonwealth of nations and the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba also joined the list of mourners.

A statement by the President, Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA), Osahon Enabulele, described the death as tragic.

“While I share the pains of his beloved family and loved ones over his earthly transition, his death has revealed once again that this terrestrial plane is a truly transient place for God’s creatures. Indeed, we are undeniably passengers on this terrestrial plane and only our almighty creator can tell the precise time of our departure and the departure of our loved ones.”

On his part, Agba in a statement said the death of Okunbo had “created a huge vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

“Mr. Hosa made a very huge difference to the lives of countless people by his philanthropy. Despite his wealth, his humility, selflessness, strength of spirit and deep sense of purpose made him a national icon, a revered symbol of humanity, and a source of inspiration to many people.

“With his death, Edo people have lost one of its greatest sons. Our people have lost a colossus and a philanthropist par excellence. A guiding light has been extinguished; a philanthropic colossus no longer bestrides our world; but his legacy will live forever.”

While expressing shock, pain and disbelief, ex-governor of Edo State and immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, described Okunbo’s death as an irreplaceable loss to humanity.

“His generosity and capacity for empathy knew no bounds. He was a man of peace with an unlimited ability to forgive those who hurt him. He was a great source of inspiration for our youths, with a unique flair to understand and intervene on their behalf.”

