From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Captain Idahosa (Hosa) Okunbo, Chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, noting that he contributed immensely to the development of the Nigerian economy, providing sustenance to many families in the process.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari, said this while commiserating with the family, friends and associates of Okunbo, a renowned businessman and philanthropist, who passed at 63.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of late Okunbo who had investments spanning the petroleum, telecommunications, maritime, and power sectors, among others.

He urged those who mourn him, particularly the people of Edo State to whom he devoted time and resources, to sustain his legacies of well-spiritedness and large heartedness.

