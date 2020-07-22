Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie has said Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the sacked former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Captain Hosa Okunba, a Benin billionaire, are the ones sponsoring thugs in the state with a view to undermine the will of the people in the forthcoming election in the state.

He stressed that Okunbo is a key figure in the gang-up to take Edo backward, adding, “He is actively supporting and sponsoring the warlords, thugs and ill-intentioned politicians that are scheming to dislodge Governor Godwin Obaseki so they can have free access to the state’s treasury.

“The people are not deceived any longer with Okunbo’s repeated denials that he is not involved in politics.”

Noting that the state government would act within the ambit of extant laws to neutralise the plots by Oshiomhole and Okunbo, he said, “We are therefore calling on security agencies to quickly intervene, investigate and reign in Okunbo in his quest to set the state ablaze and foist an unpopular candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on the people through violence and thuggery.