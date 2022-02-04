From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Secondary School students in Edo State were, yesterday, urged to emulate life of the late Captain Hosa Okunbo who was not born with a silver spoon but made it through hard work and determination.

Olu of Warri’s wife, Olori Atuwatse III and daughter of the late Okunbo, gave the advice in Benin when the late Okunbo family awarded scholarships to 100 pupils and students selected from public schools to mark their father’s 64th posthumous birthday.

“Captain Hosa was many things to many people. My father went to school in this city, my mother went to St Maria Goretti, so I want to encourage you also. He was one of the children in the family of 11, his parents were teachers so he was not born with a silver spoon but through hard work, dedication and determination he rose to be a man of great impact and great value so I want you to take that as an encouragement.

“Look at him and know that this is the same Benin he grew up and you are also growing up in, you have all it takes to make it and impact on the society.

“Education is so important to us and we decided to put this together to mark his posthumous 64th birthday. We know we can do feeding, but the food will get finished, we can build a road and the road will get bad some day but it came to me, why don’t we invest in lives, why don’t we transform lives, why don’t we ensure pupils can go to school so that the multiplier effects will be felt…”