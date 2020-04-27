2019 All African Games bronze medalist and Nigerian taekwondo star, Benjamin Okuomose has prayed for a purified world, as the fight against COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Benjamin, while celebrating his birthday yesterday assured that everything would be fixed once the world is healed as he thanked everyone who celebrated him.

“I pray for a purified world because, once the world heals, we will all get back on track again and fix our lives back again. This time, we will try to hit it harder than before. It will seem as though we are starting afresh. I will like to really thank those that wished me a happy birthday and prayed for me. Their prayers are really appreciated.”

The current national heavyweight champion had narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after narrowly losing to former world champion and Olympics silver medalist, Anthony Obame of Gabon, but would be hoping to defend his national title at the not yet re-scheduled National Sports Festival in Edo State.