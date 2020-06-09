Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Octogenarian Lady Janet Okwaraji, mother of the late Nigerian Super Eagles midfield maestro, Samuel Okwaraji, is dead.

A devout Christian and retired schoolteacher, she was aged 83.

Late Lady Okwaraji, who until her death, lived in Abakpa area of Enugu State had been heartbroken and down since the death of her son, Samuel, 31 years ago on August 12, 1989.

Confirming the death of the woman at the weekend, the eldest son, Patrick Okwaraji said she died few weeks ago but that no date has been fixed for her burial.

He said that the Minister of Youth and Sports as well as the Nigeria Football Federation have been officially informed the development through letters.

Patrick further said that he would be meeting with his kinsmen in Umudioka Community, Orlu, Imo State, to determine the next move for their mother’s burial.

It could be recalled that the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, had recently visited Lady Okwaraji with some food items and cash of N50, 000 same as he did to mother of Rashidi Yekini and also placed them on monthly stipend.