By Cosmas Omegoh

Six charity homes in Rivers State are counting their blessings after receiving various gifts to mark the 60th birthday of the Chairman of Oilserv Nig Ltd, Sir Emeka Okwuosa.

The beneficiaries included Saviours Orphanage Home, Rumukrushi, Lifetime Caring Foundation, Woji New Layout, Compassionate Centre, Port Harcourt, Children’s Home, Borokiri, Priesthood Orphanage Home, Elelenwo and Home for the Elderly, Old Port Harcourt Town.

According to the Corporate Communications Manager of Oilserv Nig Ltd, Emeka Opah each of the five homes received a cash gift of N200,000, a deep freezer, a bag of rice, bags of semovita, cartons of spaghetti, noodles, canned tomatoes, cooking oil, antiseptic soaps, washing soaps, toiletries, diapers, insecticides, bags of salt, beverages, baby milk, milk for adults, among other items. The matron of Port Harcourt Children’s Home, Ms. Gift Eke, thanked Sir Okwuosa for always remembering the less privileged each time he celebrated his birthday and prayed God to grant him more celebrations.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.