Adewale Sanyaolu

Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, witch focuses on providing education, food, wellness and health facilities, is to commission an ultra-modern school complex in Anambra State.

Okwuosa, the promoter of the initiative,is the Chairman/CEO of Oilserv Group, an indigenous Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) company based in Port Harcourt.

According to the Coordinator of the Foundation, Precious Obijuru, the project named Dame Irene Nneka Okwuosa Memorial Convent is an ultra – modern three-story building school complex situated at Oraifite, Anambra State.

The project was built to support the girl child education and its ground breaking ceremony was held on July 8, 2018. It has 33 rooms, including 16 classrooms, one ICT room, a fully equipped library, integrated studio and learning hub, crèche, kindergarten learning centre, laboratory, arts studio, medical and sports room. It was completed in 12 month.

In July 2019, about 50 students of the Dame Irene Nneka Okwuosa Memorial Convent, Oraifite were awarded certificates, gift items and cash prizes for their outstanding performance by the foundation.