From Philip Nwosu,

A governorship aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State Azuka Okwuosa said he has created over cover 20,000 jobs for Nigerian youth in his 30 years as career engineer stressing that he will create over one million jobs for Anambra youths if elected.

“His entrepreneurial ventures have created thousands of opportunities for motivated youth to build careers, develop new skills and engage in favourable competition while earning an honest living.

His establishments which cut across the oil and gas, ICT, and agricultural industries have hosted over 20,000 skilled and unskilled labourers.

Azuka Okwuosa, further emphasized that the resources made available to him as the state governor will enable him to create over one million jobs in Anambra for the people.

“My plan cuts across all sectors of the economy, containing practical steps to secure productive partnerships with industry experts both in the private and public sectors.

He further highlighted “Anambra as a state has been deficient in the purposeful creation of worthwhile jobs for the youth. Anambra lacks the favourable climate to host labour-intensive industries.”

According to him, this problem is one of his government’s priorities after his election in November. The state’s infrastructural deficiency and insecurity have influenced the flight of large businesses enterprises to other parts of the country. It has also discouraged the entry of foreign investment into the state. Most SMEs struggle to stay afloat due to the inability of the government to create sustainable structures that would facilitate business growth.”

On his blueprint, the governorship aspirant says he intends to intensify efforts to create jobs through agricultural development and incentivising multinational companies to domicile in the state.

He opined that his administration would strive to provide a stable and affordable power supply to reduce the overhead costs for businesses, establish a film village to encourage the growing movie industry and many other initiatives stressing that his government will also disburse grants and acquisition funds to encourage innovative and entrepreneurial indigenes.

“Anambra is in need of a governor that is well experienced in harvesting and harnessing human resources. The next government must have concrete plans to create relevant avenues for the youth of Anambra state. It must initiate programs that will encourage private and public investment within the state and ensure the development of different sectors of the economy that will engage a good percentage of the available human resources” he said.