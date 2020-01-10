Super Eagles’ defender, Ola Aina has been part of a less-than-impressive Torino defence which has shipped in 26 goals in just 18 games in Serie A this term. But with a struggling Genoa side next up for Walter Mazzarri’s men, anything short of victory will not be acceptable to the vociferous I Granata supporters.

It’s difficult to know what to expect from Aina and mates against Genoa, as Torino is one of the most inconsistent sides in the Italian top flight. After losing 1-2 at home to lowly SPAL in its last match of 2019, Torino then went away to shock high-flying Roma 2-0 in their first game of the New Year.

Aina, however, remains a key player for Il Toro with the versatile wing-back one of Torino’s most impressive stars of an indifferent campaign.

And the 23-year-old is expected to start his 13th game in all competitions for Walter Mazzarri’s side when they face a team they have largely had the better of in recent times. In fact, Torino had won each of its last four meetings with Genoa.

This might just be the start of a journey that sees Torino lift its first Coppa Italia trophy since the 1992/93 season, and it is something Aina would welcome in his first full season in Italy.

