Nigeria international, Ola Aina is heavily tipped to leave Torino in the summer transfer window.

Italian transfer market website, Calciomercato is reporting that the Chelsea-reared fullback will be sold in the summer but his asking price is falling rapidly and this could be due to his lack of playing opportunities in the second half of the season.

Torino has already started planning for life without Aina by signing his replacement Mohamed Fares and the Nigerian would have departed the Maroons in the January transfer window if not for the serious knee injury suffered by the Algeria international.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Aina has made no secret of his desire to return to the English Premier League after a successful loan spell during the 2020-2021 season despite Fulham’s demotion to the Championship.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Allnigeriasoccer.com exclusively reported exactly six weeks ago that Crystal Palace and West Ham United are plotting a summer move for the former England youth international.

The 25-year-old continues to impress at international level, starring as Nigeria were held to a goalless draw by Ghana in a 2022 World Cup playoff last Friday.

Aina will enter the last twelve months of his contract with Torino on July 1, 2022.