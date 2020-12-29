Torino loanee, Ola Aina has revealed that he is enjoying his new role as a central defender for Fulham.

In four of the last five matches contested by the Cottagers in the English Premier League, the Nigeria international has played on the right-hand side of a back three, partnering Tosin Adarabioyo and Joachim Andersen.

Aina’s form has been impressive and he has helped Fulham keep clean sheets in two of their last three games.

The former England U19 captain started out his career as a winger before he was converted to a defender by the Chelsea youth team coaches and is comfortable playing as a left back, right-back, wing-back and center back.

“Normally I would be playing a bit wider, a bit further up the pitch, but I’ve always said that I’ll put a shift in wherever I’m placed,”Aina told Fulham’s official webpage.

“I’m in a back three at the minute and I’m really enjoying it, I feel really comfortable there.”

Aina will be hoping to continue his good form against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday as Scott Parker’s team aim to get out of the relegation zone.