Ola Aina has no regrets over his decision to represent Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations, even though it cost him his spot at club side Torino.

The 25-year-old defender was a regular starter for the Italian Serie A outfit and was only absent from the squad once between August and December 2021 before departing for the mid-season tournament.

However, the former Chelsea man made just five appearances from a possible 16 for the Turin side after returning from the continental event in Cameroon.

“My season was up and down. The first half from August before I left for the AFCON was okay, a few good performances and some things in those games I think were quite nice as well,” Aina told BBC Sport Africa.

“And then after the AFCON things really slowed up for me.

“I wasn’t selected in the starting XI and playing games wasn’t as free flowing as prior, but I have no regrets whatsoever.”

Many European clubs and some Europe-based African players had complained about the timing of the 24-team Nations Cup, which was played this year between 9 January and 6 February.

But despite the regular club-v-country rows that regularly break out ahead of the finals, Aina believes that since other competitions are easily accommodated in the calendar, a middle ground can be found.

“For the future, I just want to be able to play at the highest level for the biggest clubs possible. That’s a dream and aspiration of mine, so hopefully something happens.

“We’ll see what the future holds, and hopefully whatever team it is or whether I stay at Torino, they will understand that the African Cup of Nations and playing for my country is a big part of my career and life, so I will be hoping to continue to play for Nigeria without any problems.”

