Bunmi Ogunyale

Torino of Italy defender, Ola Aina has been ruled out of Sunday’s friendly against Brazil in Singapore.

The official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation @thenff revealed this yesterday.

According to the handle: “Torino of Italy wing back, Ola Aina is out of Sunday’s international friendly against Brazil. He picked up an injury after a domestic accident and will not be available.”

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr was yet to announce a replacement for the injured player.

It could be recalled that Tyronne Ebuehi earned a late call up in place of injured Leganes defender, Kenneth Omeruo.

The Nigeria side, who arrived Singapore yesterday, will battle the former World Champions at 8pm Nigeria time on Sunday.

The West Africans lost 3-0 in their last encounter against the South Americans in 2003 and will hope for a positive result against the five-time world champions.