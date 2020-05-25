The future of Ola Aina at Italian Serie A club, Torino is hanging in the balance, according to reports.

Turin-based sports daily, Tuttosport wrote that Torino was monitoring River Plate’s Argentina international right back, Gonzalo Montiel with a view to a transfer in the summer.

And if the deal should go through, Aina could find himself down the pecking order in the battle for a starting shirt next season.

Torino paid €9.8 million to sign him permanently from Chelsea last summer but he is now rated at €8 million, making him the most valuable Nigerian defender, according to Transfermarkt.Aina showed glimpses of his potential last season for club and country, making 22 starts in the Serie A and going the distance in five matches for the Super Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 23-year-old had not really enjoyed a prominent role for the Maroons this term, with only 15 starts from a possible 26 in the Italian top-flight.