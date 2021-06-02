Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina’s stunning strike against West Brom has been shortlisted for the Premier League Goal of the Season award.

The defender netted his first goal in the English top-flight as Fulham defeated West Brom 2-0 on game week seven.

Thirty minutes in at Craven Cottage, the right back doubled Fulham’s advantage with a wonderful strike into the top corner.

The goal was voted the Premier League Goal of the Month for November 2020 and is now up for the annual prize.

Aina faces competition from West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini, Jesse Lingard and Sebastien Haller, James Maddison (Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) and Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani.

The Torino loanee is the first player with a Nigerian passport to win the Premier League Goal of the Month since the award was introduced for the 2016-2017 season.

Aina’s other goal in the top-flight last term was against Burnley on February 17, 2021.