By Henry Akubuiro

Author Oladele Olusanya returns to the publishing scene with the release of A New Age (published by Xlibris), a book that culminates the “Itan – Legends of the Golden Age” trilogy. This volume, like the previous two in this historical fiction series, is written to answer the question, “Why can’t the Yoruba people, or, indeed, African people, have their own written epic that will place the legends and story of their people among the best from other parts of the world?”

A New Age takes the 1000-year story of the Yoruba people to the 20th century. It is an era in which the ancient Yoruba states, having been defeated in war during the closing years of the 19th century, find themselves under British rule as a colony and protectorate of the British Empire.

In the book, the author tells this story in a grand manner, using the interactions of members of his own family — his grandmother and his parents — with many notable individuals who would go on to make a great impact on the history of Yorubaland in the first 80 years of the 20th century. He also discusses the influences of new discoveries in philosophy, religion, art, music, sports and education on the culture of the Yoruba people.

Here, readers get to learn about various individuals such as Herbert Macaulay, Tai Solarin, Obafemi Awolowo and the musicians, Victor Olaiya, Roy Chicago and Fela, who take the stage and lead their countrymen in an uncertain period when the Yoruba people find themselves in a strange new country with disparate ethnic groups and competing interests.

“We need a book that will tell the story of our people in an engaging way that’ll delight and inspire future generations,” the author writes. “It should be one of the most important novels ever written by a Yoruba author about the Yorubas, showcasing not just our recent history, but our accomplishments in religion, education, sports, literature, art and music.”

A New Age will appeal to readers of modern American society and other parts of the world who are eager to know the story of the Yoruba people from their mythic origin during the golden age of gods and heroes to the modern era.

A New Age: Itan Legends of the Golden Age, Book Three, is also available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Oladele Olusanya was born in Ibadan, Nigeria, to Yoruba parents. Educated at the University of Ibadan medical school, the United Kingdom and the United States, he is an accomplished artist, poet, music enthusiast and a passionate advocate of the revival of the history and culture of his Yoruba people.

He lives in Dallas, Texas, where he takes time off from art and writing to run a busy medical practice. Honoured as a Yoruba Cultural Ambassador, Olusanya is the 2018 recipient of the O’odua Image Award. For more visit, visit www.oladeleolusanya.net.