Joe Apu

Nigeria Basketball Federation target ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Victor Oladipo who currently plies his trade with the Indiana Pacers has rejected the four-year contract extension offer, worth $80m.

The current contract of Oladipo is for four years, worth $84 million, and expires in June 2021 and an extension of another four years has been put on the table but less $4m to which the Indiana University graduate questions.

Indiana Pacers 27 year old Guard is reported to be on top of the list of eligible players in the NBA that can feature for Nigeria because of his undeniable talent and athleticism that has made him a two time NBA All Star.

Born to a Nigerian mother in the United States, Oladipo is eligible to play for Nigeria since he is yet to represent USA at any Senior International competition.

The former Oklahoma City Thunder player was in line to play from Team USA at the 2019 World Cup but a serious knee injury curtailed those plans.

He recently returned to action and has been promptly called up by the US as a member of its preliminary 44 man roster headlined by LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook.

The two-time All-Star suffered that injury midway through last season, rupturing a quad tendon in his knee. Oladipo underwent surgery to repair the issue and returned to the court this past January, averaging just 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 39.1 percent from the floor in 13 games before the NBA season was suspended.