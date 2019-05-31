The 4th edition of Atinuda, an event conference described as the largest in Africa, will hold from June 13 – 14, 2019 at Harbour Point Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Organised by the founder of Oaken Events, Ayiri Oladunmoye, Atinuda Experience 4 promises to raise the bar higher with its lineup of local and international speakers, who are ready to share their knowledge and experience in order to move the Nigerian event industry to greater heights.

Atinuda has through the years brought to her participants such great and phenomenal industry giants like Preston Bailey, Marcy Blum, Diann Valentine, Christina Holt, Seyi Olusanya, Elizabeth Solaru, Mai Atafo and Adebola Williams amongst others.

This year’s event boasts top speakers including TY Bello, David Tutera, Seyi Tinubu, Ndidi NwunSeli, Ifeoma Williams, Samke Mhlongo, Anita Erskine, Bukky George, Chukwuka Monye, Mary Akpobome, Jacqueline Nwobi, Udo Okonjo, and Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo.

“The theme for this year’s edition, ‘Commitment to Excellence and Innovation’, is in line with Atinuda’s goal to create a platform that allows growth and development to take place. This will help in building and shaping young entrepreneurs who have made the decision to pursue a career in the event industry,” Oladunmoye posited.

Meanwhile, a Masterclass and dinner will round off the 2-day event on Friday June 14.