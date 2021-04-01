From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former National Vice Chairman (South West) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Eddy Olafeso has assured that he would ensure unity within the party if reelected to serve in the same capacity.

Olafeso who is seeking a re-election, said the party needs unity at this crucial time and he was ready to do all it takes to bring back the glory of the party.

The former National Vice Chairman of the party in the South West said he’s been endorsed by many of the state’s in the South West, hence he’s sure of victory at the zonal congress of the party holding later in the year.

Olafeso who said he had visited all the state chapters of the party, said he would use his experience to serve the party like he did during his first term in office.

The former Ondo State Commissioner for Information said he has the backing of many of the leaders and members of the party across the six states of the South West region.

“I have won. With what we saw in Osun which has already been replicated in Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo and even Oyo States, it is very clear that the delegates and all other relevant stakeholders are solidly behind us”, Olafeso said.

“Engineer Deji Doherty of Lagos, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele of Ogun, Hon. Sunday Bisi of Osun and all others are solidly behind us”, he added.