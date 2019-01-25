A new Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Satety Corps (FRSC) in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Dr. Kayode Olagunju, has assumed office.

Olagunju, a PhD holder in Transport Geography and an alumnus of the Executive Course, Massachuset Institute of Technology Boston, as well as Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education Cambridge, took over from ACM Osas Osadebamwen.

A statement signed by the Zonal Head of Public Education, Assistant Corps Commander Aliyu Maaji, said the new Zonal Commander will be bringing his wealth of experience in service to help the zone achieve its mandate.

The statement noted that the new Zonal Commander has received several awards and commendations on intergrity, excellence, initiatives, commitment and dedication to duties.

“These Include the Corps Marshal Award for Dedication to duty, honestly and exemplary Conduct in 1993, FRSC Gold Ment Award in 2014 and 2015 and 2016 and the best Head of Department at the National Headquarters for 2014, 2015 and 2016.

“ACM Kayode Olagunju held many positions in FRSC which include, Sector Commander Oyo (1992-1996), two time Lagos Sector Commander (1999-2003 and 2006- 2009) . He was also Sector Commander in charge of Adamawa, Kogi and River States at different times.

“ACM kayode Olagunju was at one time Deputy Director, Manpower Development and the pioneer Corps Transport Standardization Officer (CTSO) of the FRSC and later ACM/ Head of Policy Research and Statistics Department between 2013 and 2018. Olagunju was a member of the FRSC Management from 2009 to January, 2018 when he resumed at the National Institute as a participant of the senior Executive Course 40, 2018.

“The Zonal Commander upon taking over called on all staff to be dedicated to their duties as the policy of Consultation, Reward and Punishment of the Present administration of the Corps Marshal Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, mni would be fully pursued,” the statement read.

He urged motorists in the zone to be safety-conscious, avoid overloading, speeding and dangerous driving. He also assured members of the public that commission would always be ready to respond positively on rescue operations.

He called on patrol men to shun bribery and that machinery will be put in place to apprehend those FRSC personnel that compromise on their duties, saying “both bribe takers and givers will be prosecuted accordingly.”

The ZCO reiterated his commitment to public education, rescue of victims of road traffic victims and strict enforcement of traffic rules. He also admonished drivers and vehicle owners not to patronize touts in securing driving licences and vehicle number plates.