By Christy Anyanwu

Oladunni Ayorinde penultimate Sunday launched a unique lipstick which in powered form for women of colour, unlike existing lipsticks.

The event witnessed select celebrities from different walks of life, who testified about the uniqueness of the innovative lipstick.

Speaking with Sunday Sun at the event, Ayorinde said she decided to come out with a product which can serve multiple purposes.

“So we came up with the powered lipstick that can be used as lipstick as well as eyeliner. I love lipstick that could stay four, five hours and doesn’t smudge,” Ayorinde said.

She further explained that the powdered lipstick could also be used as blusher and eyeliner.