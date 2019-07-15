Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has described the death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, along Benin-Sagamu road on Friday last week in the hands of suspected herdsmen, as tragic.

It, however, said it is incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said times of tragedy is not for politics as doing so will be disrespectful to the departed and her family.

The statement read: “The Presidency has noted public concerns on the unfortunate attack leading to the death of daughter of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

“The president has already issued a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs Funke Olakunri and followed up with a telephone call.

“The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has in addition, paid a visit to the grieving family in Akure, Ondo State.

“Her death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.

“Insecurity is an issue that Nigeria must face together as one nation – united.

“Times of tragedy like these are not the time for politics. It reveals only disrespect for the departed and her family. And we hope that those who stand in positions of influence recognise and understand this.”