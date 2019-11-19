Nigeria’s rising golf sensation, Olakunle Olalere, overcame the older golfers in the men’s amateur category to retain his title at the recently concluded 16th Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Memorial Golf Tournament held at the prestigious Smokin Hills Golf Course in Ilara Mokin, Ondo State.

The 18-year-old wonder boy and a 200 level of Hotel and Tourism Management student of Elizade University playing Handicap seven retained the title that earned him a full university scholarship last year with a Gross of 76 and a Net of 69.

Olalere, representing Smokin Hills Golf Club, was thinking of maintaining or bettering his last year’s scores of 75 gross and a net of 59 described the tournament as the best thing that has happened to him.

“Really, I was thinking I could maintain the scores I had last year. I tried my best and did as I did last year. In fact, this tournament has brought great changes in my life getting me a full university scholarship. I would say proudly that I am such a lucky guy. I’m so happy to be in the university. I’m in 200 level now studying Hotel and Tourism management. I thank God, it’s such a great event. I never thought I could be where I am right now. I am so happy to have participated in the tournament, I’m so happy indeed.

“It’s such a great opportunity playing in the midst of older men and shaking them off in the course of play. First, I must say that my step grandpa inspired me into playing golf. From his base in the United Kingdom (UK), he brought the game of golf to my community in Ekiti, but, today, my role model is Tiger Woods. He inspired me a lot. On completion of my studies, I want to become professional golfer like Tiger Woods.”

The amateur men’s runner up and second runner up went to Tunji Ojuolape, also of Smokin Hills Golf Club, with a gross of 78 a net of 69.