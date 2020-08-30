Omoniyi Salaudeen

The Olalore family of Igbo-Ilogbo in Ayobo area of Alimosho, Lagos State, has denied allegation of land-grabbing leveled against it.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the family, Wasiu Oke Afosho, said those parading themselves as agents of the family lacked legal rights to represent or transact business on landed property on its behalf.

It reads in part: ‘’It has come to the knowledge of Olalore family comprising Apete, Apasha and Atuke branches that one Ambali Olorunfemi has been parading himself as our family agent on land matters. The man neither belongs to nor represents the family on our landed property in Igbo-Ilogbo, Ayobo and its environs.

“All judgments and legal rights on Igbo-Ilogbo landed property in Ayobo belong to Olalore family.’’