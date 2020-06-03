Olam Group, one of the country’s largest food and agri-business companies has contributed N1 billion in cash and in kind to support the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

A cash donation of N600million was made to the private sector led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), N300million of foodstuffs to states across the country and 100 million of medical supplies to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control(NCDC), the Nigeria Institute for Medical Research(NIMR)and the Lagos State government.

This donation by Olam through its group companies is an expression of its commitment to contributing to the national efforts to cushion the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic through support of health facilities and medical equipment particularly in the area of testing, isolation and treatment as well as the provision of food supplies.

Country Head of Olam Group Nigeria, Mukul Mathur, announcing this donation said “We believe as a major private sector agro and manufacturing player in Nigeria for the last 31 years, we need to educate and create awareness among the indigent and vulnerable in our society by complementing government efforts. Our donation of cash and food relief will support the collaborative response to combat COVID-19 which has altered our health, well-being and food security.”

CACOVID has acknowledged Olam’s contribution as being very significant and timelysaying thatit will boost CACOVID’s efforts to put together an effective national response to the pandemic in Nigeria. The cash donation to CACOVID builds on support already provided to states across the country with food supplies ranging from Mama’s Pride Rice, Crown Pasta, Tasty Tom Noodles, Eggs and OK Biscuits amongst others.

Additionally, Olam has also donated medical kits such as masks, medical overalls, infrared thermometers and protective googles to frontline medical staff at NCDC, the NCMR as well as the Lagos State government. Understanding the importance of building social awareness among the populace particularly farmers whose role is critical to food security, Olam is supporting campaigns in local languages to raise awareness about the pandemic via radio jingles and other media.