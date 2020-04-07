Olam Nigeria, a leading player in the Nigerian agricultural value chain, and its group companies, Crown Flour Mills, OK Foods and Caraway, joined the efforts by leading private sector organisations to support states and Federal Government initiatives geared towards alleviating the pain and disruption to the daily lives of citizens by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiary states include Lagos, Kaduna, Rivers, Ogun, Kano, Delta, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Cross River states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Country Head, Olam Nigeria, Mukul Mathur, stated that this is an unprecedented crisis necessitating urgent attention hence the distribution of relief materials across several states of the federation, especially targeting the most vulnerable in the society, during the shutdown of activities.

He said, “We realise the effect this will have on Nigerians, especially the vulnerable in society, many of whom earn daily wages, and whose incomes are closely tied to ongoing economic activities, which for now have been halted.”

Mathur added that the relief items to be distributed across various locations in Nigeria include edibles such as Mama Pride rice, Tasty Tom noodles, OK Biscuits and Crown Pasta.