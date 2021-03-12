Olam, a leading food and agribusiness conglomerate, is set to hold its inaugural webinar series, the Olam Green Land Webinar Series, themed, “Deepening the wheat farming development programme in Nigeria through innovation, increasing investments and collaborations.”

The webinar series, which will hold on March 26, 2021, will be headlined by award-winning scientist, Dr. Filippo Maria Bassi, a senior scientist at the International Centre for Agricultural Research in Dry Areas (ICARDA) based in Morocco, where he leads the durum wheat breeding team to deliver varieties adapted to dry land agriculture. Dr. Bassi will deliver the keynote address.

Speaking on the rationale for the webinar, Mr. Ashish Pande, the Managing Director of Crown Flour Mill, a subsidiary of Olam Nigeria, said it is part of the company’s contribution to supporting ongoing efforts by the government and industry stakeholders in achieving Nigeria’s aspiration of self-sufficiency in wheat production and the overarching objective of food security.

According to Pande, the webinar will be a platform for engagement and exchange of ideas among stakeholders across the agriculture value chain. “The webinar series is our latest intervention programme to support Nigeria’s agro and food sufficiency drive.