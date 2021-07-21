Ever since Olamide emerged in 2010 with the freestyle-inspired Hip-Hop single, “Eni Duro”, the Lagos native has kept his fans on their toes; with his first three albums, ‘Rapsodi’, ‘YBNL’ and ‘Baddest Guy Ever Liveth.’

According to a music enthusiast, Stephen Chibuzor, who disclosed that these were ingenuous rap albums that defined Hip-Hop as a commercial genre in Nigeria.

“From his fourth tape, Street OT, he began to incorporate more Pop leaning sounds as he delivered Afro-Pop anthems like “Story for the gods” (2014), “Lagos Boys” (2015), “Wo” (2017), “Science Student” (2018), “Woske” (2019), and “Infinity” (2020).

“I’m a citizen of the world now, so my choice of sound is a combination of all the beautiful music I’ve heard. This is a full-time pop album, and its way, way above everything I’ve ever done. My son is a huge fan of astrology, and one day he asked me what the biggest star in the universe was. I found out; it stuck in my head and I titled the project that because it’s the biggest move I’ve made in my career.” —Olamide

Chibuzor aka Papi Wemba said Olamide has retained his reputation as the most charismatic ‘Voice of the Street’ by consistently delivering street wise lyrics during his pop transitions. On his latest project, ‘UY Scuti’, his Carribbean pop sensibilities are the highlight of the 10-track tape, which is buttressed by some brilliant beat making—throwback Carribean harmonies produced by Eskeez (“Julie”). Some of the artistes that featured in the album include Fave (a new comer in the Nigerian music scene), and Layydoe (who infused an Afro beat vibe), and Olamide writing from his most self-assured position yet.

“It’s as if Olamide spent the last year scouring through streaming service playlists for rhythms that could make his lessons from the streets that raised him feel more thrilling and reflect his expanding world view.

He was able to adapt Caribbean melodies into his sound without damping his sharp witted pengame and it emphasized his prestige as the biggest star.

Fans’ reaction to the pop direction of ‘UY Scuti’ has been positive as it pulled over 1 million streams on Boomplay alone within the first 24 hours after it dropped. It surpassed other new releases to trend number 1 in the country on other streaming platforms though the bonus track, “Petty” was available exclusively on Boomplay.

