In 2011 he released his first album named Rapsodi and subsequently established his own record label, YBNL Nation. By 2013, Olamide was adjudged Best Indigenous Artiste at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards. This was followed by other awards, including Most Gifted Rap Artiste from West Africa by Channel O Music Video Awards in 2014.

His music career continued to record successes with his Baddest Guy Ever Liveth emerging the Album of The Year at the 2014 Entertainment Awards. Also it emerged as the best Rap Album and Album of the Year at 2014 Headies Awards, while Shakiti Bobo was Certified Banger of The Year in 2015.