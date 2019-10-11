Damiete Braide

Music prodigy, Oziomachukwu Favour Mojekwu aka OzzyBosco has launched his debut album entitled, Journey of Life with the theme: Stop Suicide Africa, at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos and artistes that featured in the album are Olamide, Sound Sultan, MI, Ruggedman, Zlatan and Vector.

The launch was also spiced with comedy performances from Mr Ibu, Koffi, while Ozzybosco and a band of up-and-coming musicians thrilled the audience with breath taking performances.

Chief launcher, Akin Akinwunmi in his welcome address recalled that when he was eight years, he asked a lot of questions about life and he was greatly inspired hence his desire to inspire young people. He commended mothers for their support towards their children in becoming great and successful and poured encomiums on Ozzybosco for his musical prowess describing him a symbol of excellence for youngsters.

Speaking, Ozzybosco’s mother, Mrs Nonye Mojekwu-Chukwujama said: “ The theme, Journey of Life: Stop Suicide Africa is all about Africans and people are supposed to be their brother’s keeper. They have no reason to commit suicide. When you knock on your brother’s door, he should open and listen to what you have to say and render help. Africans must stick together. People don’t have any reason to take your lives. It is very painful when I read suicide notes by people.

“In school for instance, a teacher tells a student he has not done well and the student goes to commit suicide. That is wrong. We must campaign against suicidal tendencies. With the campaign coming from Ozzybosco, it will have the desired impact and it will be taken to different parts of the country and Africa. The album took two years to be launched because he is in school and the family gives more attention to education because if education is not first then nothing else works.”

Elated OzzyBosco, who won The Nigerian Kids Got talent in 2011 at age four said he was happy and excited. He enjoined Nigerians not to commit suicide because it is not an option. Rather, they should seek for counseling.”