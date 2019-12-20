The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture unveiled its end of the year festival dubbed Greater Lagos 2020 and themed: Simply Unforgettable, at Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos and the grand entry of celebrities like Olamide, Fireboy, Zlatan and D.J. Spinall had many of the attendees cheering.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mrs. Olufunke Adebolu said: “Greater Lagos 2020 is targeted at showing Nigerians home and abroad how Lagos has evolved in the last decade and the opportunities available to investors.”

In his remarks, Olamide spoke of his support for the event and urged the media to throw its weight behind the ministries involved in order to achieve the Greater Lagos 2020 dream.

Speaking, Guinness representative, Mr. Rotimi Odusola said that Guiness was excited to be part of the event and assured that there would be assorted alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available at the event. The climax was the unveiling of the logo of the event which was followed by a dance presentation by Dance Machine Empire.

Present were officials from event sponsors and government officials including Mr. Rotimi Odusola from Guinness, Ms. Tolu Adegoke from Access Bank, Ms. Jennifer Ukoh from Multichoice Nigeria and Mr. Erhumu Bayagbon from Airtel.

Also present was the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Special Adviser to the Governor on Arts & Culture, Hon. Bonu Solomon Saanu, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora & Foreign Affairs among a host of others.