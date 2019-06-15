Damilola Fatunmise

It was all glitz and glamour as actress Tayo Sobola buried her septuagenarian mother last Sunday.

The funeral, which took place at 10 Degrees Events Center, Ikeja, Lagos, had government officials, celebrities and Nollywood stars in attendance.

Among the guests that graced the ceremony were the deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Saheed Balogun, Iyabo Ojo, Biodun Okeowo, Bolanle Ninalowo, Eniola Badmus, Folorunsho Adeola, Bukola Adeeyo, Kehinde Bankole, Bose Alao, Eniola Ajao, Sodiq Adebayo, and Tunde Anjola.

Others included Peggy Ovire, Daniellloyd, Semilorepretty, Bimbo Afolayan, Antar Laniyan, Jaiye Kuti, Opeyemi Ayeola, Babatee, Kehinde Adeyemi, Bobrisky, and Doyin Kukoyi.

It was indeed a roll call of musicians as guests danced and gyrated to the vibes of fuji star, Alabi Pasuma, Olamide aka Badoo, Mega 99, and Qdot among others.

Speaking on her late mum, Sobola said: “My mother was my god. She was my everything, I will miss her forever. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”