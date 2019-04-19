Afro hip-hop sensation, Olamide, has been penciled to headline a special Easter edition of consumer engagement show of Goldberg lager tagged: ‘Unlimited Faaji’.

The event, which holds at the open ground of Ikeja City Mall, Lagos on Saturday, April 20 at 7pm, will engage consumers and fun-seekers alike in an atmosphere of unmatched enjoyment.

Aside Olamide, the show will also parade top acts like Zlatan Ibile, Mayorkun, DJ Kaywise, Dotun and Odunlade Adekola.

Speaking ahead of the event, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager Brands, Nigerian Breweries, Omotunde Adenusi, says: “We’ve had great pleasure presenting ‘Unlimited Faaji’ to our consumers across the nation. We, however, wanted to make this edition particularly special. Olamide is a great artiste and we are excited to have him headline this edition.”