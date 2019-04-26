Moments after he emerged as the new brand ambassador for Goldberg lager, Afropop sensation, Olamide aka Badoo, last Saturday shut down Ikeja City Mall in Lagos.

For Goldberg, the announcement of the musician as brand ambassador, which earlier took place at Raddison Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, marks the beginning of a new era, as the beer now appeals to those who celebrate tradition and culture as its way of shaping the future.

Themed: ‘The Takeover’, the show was Olamide’s first in the year and also a special edition of the experiential platform by Goldberg dubbed: ‘Unlimited Faaji’.

Hosted by fellow brand ambassador, actor Odunlade Adekola, the concert featured Olamide alongside other musical acts such as Zlatan Ibile and Mayorkun while DJ Kaywise was on the wheels of steel.

Speaking, Portfolio Manager, Omotunde Adenusi, said: “We’re excited to welcome Olamide to the family, as we look to the big plans we have for the rest of the year. Goldberg is using this announcement to give its consumers a taste of what is to come in the coming months even as we re-establish its role in bringing its consumers closer to their roots, yet keeping them in touch with the trends.”