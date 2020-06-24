The fight against child labour received a boost recently when the management of Olam’s Rice Farm in Rukubi, Nasarawa State, urged Nigerians to rise up against all forms of the societal ill. The company flagged off awareness campaign across 17 public and private schools within its host communities in the state to commemorate the 2020 World Day Against Child Labour and the International Day of the African Child, themed, “COVID-19: Protect Children from Child Labour, Now More Than Ever”.

The team also donated several hand-washing equipment and soaps to the various schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

During the course of the event, the children were taught in practical terms, the importance of hand-washing, which was demonstrated by using the hand-washing equipment and soaps donated by the company for the benefit of the pupils.

Chief Agronomist at the farm, Dr. Umaru Ismaila, highlighted the increasing rate of child abuse and forced child labour globally. He further encouraged Nigerians to enrol their children in schools to provide them education, stressing that it is the way to lead them into a better future. He reiterated the importance of abstaining from child abuse and child labour practices.