From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Chief Wole Olanipekun(SAN), chairman, Body of Benchers has expressed concerns over the deteriorating conditions of courtrooms in the country.

Olanipekun who made the remarks on Thursday, in his Ikere-Ekiti country home during the commissioning of the Ultra-Modern High Court complex he built and donated to the Ekiti State High Court, Ikere Judicial Division, appealed to the different levels of government and meaningful individuals in the country to urgently rise to the occasion and rescue the judiciary to ensure effective judicial system.

“The walls and roofs of a good number of our courtrooms are collapsing and caving in.

“Basic facilities such as toilets are not available in a good number of courts all over the country”

“Water and electricity are lacking. In most instances, functional libraries are not available. A sad spectre or scenery of lawyers scrambling to secure seats with litigants or sharing the meagre available accommodation within the “sardine- packed” courtrooms menacingly intimidate judges, counsels and litigants.”

The former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) noted that the ambience of a typical or average courtroom should reflect an atmosphere of learning which judges and lawyers subscribe to, and are known for, rather than representing both from unkempt theatre.

“I venture to submit that a good courtroom with up-to-date facilities will attract the confidence of litigants in our judicial system.

“If we continue to fail, refuse and neglect to maintain justice, justice in turn, may refuse to regulate us, and eventually desert us.”

Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, whose countenance depicted joy commended Olanipekun and his family for the donation of the High Court complex.

Oyebanji who described Olanipekun as a generous man, said that the legal giant is a man who takes pleasure in giving back to the society and the institution that once nurtured him, urging Ekiti sons and daughters to emulate him.

The governor said, ” This is yet another demonstration of his commitment to giving back to the Law profession where he has made his mark as a distinguished member of the Bar and the Bench.

“I therefore call on all Ekiti indigenes all over the world to emulate this act of generosity in giving back.”

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice John Adeyeye, lamented that some of the judicial divisions were constructed four decades ago, saying out of 10 judicial divisions, six of them are at various stages of dilapidation, including Omuo, Ikole, Efon, Emure, Ilawe and Ido Ekiti divisions.

“20 out of 29 customary courts are yearning for renovation. Their urgent intervention can therefore not be overemphasized.

“As the last hope of the common man, the judiciary can’t be an appendage of another arm of government. It must be independent in positive partnership with other organs of government for a better society. This independent can only be achieved if judiciary is allowed to function well in a conducive environment.”

Sections in the newly constructed High Court complex were named after some illustrious sons of the state – Hon. Justice Olajide Olatawura, Hon. Justice Micheal Ekundayo Ogundare and Founder of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) Aare Afe Babalola.

In his address, Chief Afe Babalola, who expressed that he was happy to be part of the commissioning, commended Olanipekun for the donation of the High Court complex, describing him as a philanthropist.

Babalola, who was represented by Prof. Ojo Abiodun said, “I am immeasurably pleased to be part of the commissioning of the ultra-modern High Court Complex donated by Chief Wole Olanipekun, CFR, SAN to Ekiti State Judiciary. It is an honour for me that the well-stocked Library in the ultra-modern High Court Complex is named after my humble self.

” I have known Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN for over 40 years now. He is a man I admire and respect for his industry, brilliance and impressive achievements in law.

” He is a charming, gifted and highly respectable gentleman. He is a kind, generous, loving, respectful, firm and industrious man. In addition to all these, the spirit of giving back to the society with the aim of making the world better than he has met it is highly commendable.

” This spirit of philanthropy that has given birth to the many projects he has completed and donated to society.

” It is my hope, prayer and wish that those coming after Olanipekun will honour him likewise. The event of today is a challenge to all of us and I hope others will emulate the “giving back spirit.”