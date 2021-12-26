By Lukman Olabiyi

Everything about him exudes all that champion the cause of Yoruba race. For over a decade, culture enthusiast and promoter, Prince Olaniyi Oyatoye has been in the spotlight, marketing Yoruba culture and tradition all over the world.

The passionate culture and art promoter is a poet, singer, broadcaster, entrepreneur, evangelist and a dual citizen of both Nigeria and Canada.

Born in early 80s, in Kwara State, Nigeria, where he had both his primary and secondary education before leaving the shore of Nigeria to Canada, to further his education.

Oyatoye who is from a royal family, is passionate about Yoruba art and culture, and the zeal for promoting his indigenous language, dressing, lifestyle, art and culture across the globe has been with him right from his childhood, due to his late father, High Chief Titus OyatoyeTitiloye influence .

Apart from his late father’s influence, the Kwara State-born culture promoter, the reason for his passion is not far-fetched; the Yoruba language and culture would be extinct if it is not promoted. Also he has been able to translate his passion to global business by exploring the movie and music industry in the most amazing way.

While in Nigeria, his passion for Yoruba art and culture, prompted him to train as a broadcaster. After his training, he ventured into broadcasting as independent producer, in which he anchored series of programs on many Nigerian’s radio stations, precisely in South West region of Nigeria, among these radio stations are Radio Lagos, Paramount FM, Abeokuta, Choice FM, Lagos. He is well known for his style of chanting/singing of Yoruba poem, praise poetry, eulogy (Ewi, Oriki, Ijala and Ẹkun Iyawo and Rara)

In attempt to realize his dream, he relocated to Winnipeg Manitoba, Canada over a decade ago. While in Canada, Oyatoye was schooling and also working, studied at Red River College, Academic College, both in Winnipeg, and Ashton College BC.

He worked with Impact Security between 2013 to 2015, Epic Opportunity, 2014 to 2018, and St Amant 2013 to 2020 all in Canada.

Oyatoye who is currently self employed, in pursuit of his dream; to showcasing the beauty of Yoruba art and culture and spread its gospel across globe, through social media and other form of media and communication, in 2018, registered Yatniy Communication Inc, a communication outfit dedicated for the course, apart from this, he also instituted a non profit organization, known as Asa Day Worldwide Inc. in 2019, for the same purpose.

Oyatoye is also the founder of Asa Property Management Inc, another company he registered in 2020 in both Canada and Nigeria.

The Yoruba art and culture promoter in 2018 and 2019 respectively, before the outbreak of COVID-19, without sponsor or support from government organized two cultural programs in Winnipeg and Toronto, tagged: “Asa Day” in which some notable Nigerian theater art practitioners and celebrities participated.

In 2020, due to the pandemic, Asa Day was also held virtually in Winnipeg, Canada.

In 2021, Asa Day Inc in conjunction with both Lagos and Oyo State Governments hosted Asa Day in Nigeria, the cultural event has now been approved as an annual event by both states.

Asa Day hosted by the two state governments separately, were well publicised in all the media, from pre-event to post event activities.

Apart from the event, Youth Empowerment Access Centre was also launched in Lagos, another non governmental organization, purposely set up for creating job opportunities for the youths , preservation of artifact, and promotion of Yoruba art and culture.

Oyatoye advocacy campaign on preservation of Yoruba art, culture, language, artifact and tradition has been publicised by many Nigerian media organizations which includes NTA, Channel Television, Lagos Television, Galaxy Television, BCOS Oyo State, Radio Lagos, Fresh FM, Bond FM/Radio Nigeria, Inspiration FM, Eko FM, Nigerian Tribune, Vanguard, ThisDay, The Sun, The Nation, New Telegraph, Punch, Leadership, Daily Trust, Daily Independent Newspapers among others.

On using social media to spread the gospel of his passion, Oyatoye do anchored many cultural programs, tutorials, motivations, sensitization on his different handle to educate both the young one and the adults on his indigenous language, dressing, lifestyle, art and culture