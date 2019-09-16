It was sweet and bitter day in the office for Olanrewaju Kayode, after he was sent off in his Turkish club’s shock win over Besiktas.

Promoted Gazisehir Gaziantep upset Besiktas 3-2 in front of their home fans, but they played a man short from the 75th minute, when Kayode was given a straight red card.

He will now serve out a one-match ban.

Before his dismissal, Kayode, who is on a season-long loan from Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk had provided an assist and caused a penalty in favour of his club.

The 26-year-old striker had now scored two goals in four appearances in the Super Lig.

His club is now sixth on the table with seven points from four matches.