Gazisehir Gaziantep striker, Olanrewaju Kayode has told SCORENigeria, he hopes his goals will get his Turkish club to finish among the top six in the Super Lig this season.

Kayode, who is on loan from Ukrainian champions, Shakhtar Donetsk made history on Sunday, when he became the first player ever to score for the club in the Turkish top flight.

He went on to score a brace to lift his team past Gencerbirligi 4-1. He had now scored two goals in two games.

The former Austria Wien star said it was amazing for him to be back, scoring goals again and now hoped to do more with his new club.

“It feels so good to be back on track. I am delighted to be back and it is always wonderful feeling scoring goals,” he told SCORENigeria

“These goals are for my coach, for believing in me and giving me the chance.

“I am now looking forward to score as many goals as possible to help my club finish among the top six teams in the league.”