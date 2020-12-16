By Lukman Olabiy

Former communication minister, General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), has kicked against attempt by the Lagos Government to review the Obas and Chiefs Laws in the state.

The government, through the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) on December 7, began a stakeholders’ meeting on the review of the Obas and Chiefs of Lagos State Law, 2015.

The review was organised by MoJ’s Directorate of Legislative Drafting.

According to its Director, Aderinsola Olarenwaju, the review is seeking to update the law to make it responsive to current realities.

However, Olanrewaju, in his reaction to the development, said the review was needless and unnecessary, alleging that the attempt was designed to achieve an unclear objective.

“These are really interesting times in Lagos today. Aberrations are springing up everywhere. All traditional norms are being broken. Nothing is sacred again. Unknown character can spring up and be made a baale or kinglet who has no ancestral connection to the land.

“This is another review too many. There have been several review commissions like the Justice Solanke in 1975 and Justice Kazeem commissions in 1978 which have established clearly the norms, dictates and practices of our ancestral beginning. Now, who is not satisfied with all these norms. And what’s more, why the hurry? Why is this so important now?

“There are so many challenges confronting us in Lagos State. We are presently challenged with issues of insecurity, poverty, COVID-19, and sundry demands. The review of Obas and Chiefs laws is hardly a necessity now. This untidy, unjust and puerile attempt to muddy up our Lagosian identity should be discarded forthwith,” he said.