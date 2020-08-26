Apparently not pleased with the way and manner the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) is being managed since his exit from office, the former Chairman, Governing Council, of CRFFN, Alhaji Hakeem Olanrewaju, has picked holes in the enforcement notice of the council.

Olanrewaju, who is also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Talod Oceanair Freight Limited , flayed the council for seeking ways to elongate its tenure instead of focusing on an election that will usher in a fresh leadership.

He spoke to newsmen in Lagos on the heels of an enforcement notice on the qualifications of freight forwarders which it intends to execute after the expiration of the deadline the council made public recently.

The immediate past Chairman of the CRFFN Governing Council argued that the present call for all freight forwarders to come forward and register properly with the requisite credentials ought to have started two years ago if the council meant well.

His words: “The present flyers in circulation being a notice for all members to register themselves properly by possessing the mandatory qualifications is what was expected of the governing council and management to have kicked started since 2018. Turning around to issue such professional notice, at this crucial time, when the tenure of the third Governing Council has elapsed since July, 2020 (that is July 2018 to July 2020) is wrong.

“If professional administrative focus is anything to go by, the right notice to be reel out to the professionals is Notice of Election into the Governing Council and the Electoral Guidelines Therein. One may begin to consider this administrative notice on the grounds of legitimacy and viewed from the point of view of clandestine moves to coaxing the practitioners while the real issues are left unattended to”.

He wondered why up till now there has not been any rebuttal to the news making rounds in some quarters that the Governing Council of CRFFN has an elongation tenure agenda up its sleeves just as he warned against any form of violations of the provisions of the Act that established the council.