The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (ALPGAM) has elected renowned oil and gas businessman, Mr. Oladapo Olatunbosun, as its President.

He was Olatubunbosunat the 34th Annual General Meeting and Symposium of the union held recently in Lagos.

He takes over from Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor, who presided over the NALPGAM Executive from July 2017 till August 25,2020. Olatubunbosun, former deputy president of the union, thanked members for the confidence reposed in him and promised to take the association to the next level in the LPG distribution value chain in Nigeria.

He also solicited for their support and cooperation to enable the new executive achieve its vision for the association.

Ogieva-Okunbor thanked the governing council and members of the association for the support given to the outgoing executive which helped to propel NALPGAM to greater heights.

He listed the achievements of the out-going executive to include creation of awareness and sensitisation campaigns on safe handling of Liquefied Petroleum Gas in various states in the country with the distribution of 10,000 free cylinders to Nigerians.

Ogieva-Okunbor said the executive also created more visibility for NALPGAM and strengthened its interaction with relevant stakeholders and government agencies in the oil and gas sector.

He said the executive also worked with the governing council to ensure that the Value Added Tax (VAT) exemption on LPG was gazetted by the government.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.