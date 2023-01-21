Within the city of Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, one upwardly mobile young business entrepreneur who has dabbled into politics and making a big difference is Olatunji Smith Balogun. For some years now, the International Trade Expert has been an ardent youth mobilize, encouraging more youths to pick interest in politics so as to reduce the number of the oldies who have been recycling themselves to the detriment of those considered the future of the country. To put his money where his mouth is, Balogun has been active in the quest to enthrone credible leaders in the forthcoming general election.

He has officially joined the murky waters of Nigerian politics and is now a candidate to represent Ibadan North East 2 in the Oyo State House of Assembly on the platform of New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP) in the forthcoming general election.

In between his active partisan politics interest, the youthful socialite, whose late father, Abdul-Ghani Kolawole Balogun was a popular Ibadan politician and first Chairman, Ibadan Municipal Government between 1977 and 1979, has also been advancing socio-economic development of both the youths and every other person around him. In the last two years, Balogun has focused on various innovative health programmes, including a pharmacy network mixed with telemedicine services for many senior citizens of his constituency from age 55 and above. This unique programme has made Balogun a talking point among his people.