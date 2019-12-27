Former beach soccer national team captain, Isiaka Olawale, has counseled the Nigeria Football Federation on what they should have done instead of opting to suspend participation at the international level in the game.

Olawale, who spoke in a chat with www.brila.net, said Nigeria is too good a country in the game on the continent to consider such uninformed decisions and even isn’t bad a side at the world stage.

He said if the world cup outing is the reason for opting out, it’s actually due to lack of quality preparation, which hasn’t come from the NFF.

“I don’t think suspending Beach soccer is the answer, for now, I don’t think so. If you look at our position in Africa and the world, we’re the second-best in Africa, and talking about the World Cup, it was lack of preparation that made us to fumble.

They can start the league, I don’t think it will disturb the national team, but if they decide that this is what they want, they have the final say.”