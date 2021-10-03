From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has disclosed that one of the outstanding contributions of late Director General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Dr. Timothy Olawole, was during the negotiations on the new minimum wage and the Consequential Adjustment that followed.

According to him, such successes achieved, was as a result of Olawole’s sense of Justice and professional acumen.

According to a statement by Director, Information, Willie Bassey, the SGF described Olawale’s death which occurred on October 1st, as shocking and sad.

Mustapha further described his death as a huge loss to the nation in view of his professionalism, candor and balanced reasoning which he usually demonstrated during negotiations and other engagements.

The SGF on behalf of the Federal Government condoles with the entire NECA and the family and prays to God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

